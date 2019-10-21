Authorities search for plane that vanished from radar near North Carolina airport

More
The small, privately-owned plane disappeared in the vicinity of William B. Umstead State Park, east of the airport.
1:02 | 10/21/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Authorities search for plane that vanished from radar near North Carolina airport
We received an alert three around seventh when he 5 PM last night. At that time our fire and rescue teams deployed to trying to find the cleanup say and during that time. The runway shut down about half an hour later the runway was reopened once or teams came back on its.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:02","description":"The small, privately-owned plane disappeared in the vicinity of William B. Umstead State Park, east of the airport.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66417048","title":"Authorities search for plane that vanished from radar near North Carolina airport","url":"/US/video/authorities-search-plane-vanished-radar-north-carolina-airport-66417048"}