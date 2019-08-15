Transcript for Autopsy set to reveal cause of death of man who died in taco-eating contest

A stranger an autopsy that is set for today on a California man who died after taking part in a top goat eating contest at a Minor League Baseball game witnesses say 41 year old Dana hutchings and choked and collapsed during Tuesday night's contest in Fresno. Falling face first onto a table and tumbling to the ground was pronounced dead at the hospital. His medical history will be part of the corners investigation loses or will we hear about these food eating contest the hot and then obviously there's not a very tragic turn.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.