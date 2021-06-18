-
Now Playing: 1-on-1 with choreographer Sean Bankhead
-
Now Playing: Fuel tanker explodes in Texas
-
Now Playing: 2021 PRIDE on ABC News Live: What’s next for the LGBTQ+ community
-
Now Playing: Top stories impacting LGBTQ+ community amid Pride Month 2021
-
Now Playing: Creators of Netflix documentary 'Pray Away' talk about importance of the film
-
Now Playing: Finding lesbian love and community on TikTok
-
Now Playing: 300 million COVID-19 shots administered in US: Biden
-
Now Playing: Pride On ABC News Live
-
Now Playing: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' star Gottmik on authenticity and changing the world
-
Now Playing: Laverne Cox on how she has paved the way for the next generation
-
Now Playing: Dr. Rachel Levine shares her advice for trans youth and their parents
-
Now Playing: New quarter will feature prominent US female trailblazers
-
Now Playing: President Joe Biden's update on COVID-19 response
-
Now Playing: NAACP president discusses historic Juneteenth holiday
-
Now Playing: Meet the ‘grandmother of Juneteenth’
-
Now Playing: 1 on 1 with the cast and creatives of Hulu's documentary, "Changing the Game"
-
Now Playing: Advocates fight for trans athletes as more states consider school sports bans
-
Now Playing: Rep. Jim Clyburn says new Juneteenth federal holiday gives him ‘hope’