Babe Ruth jersey could break memorabilia record

The previous record is $4.4 million for a Ruth jersey that sold in 2012.
0:35 | 06/15/19

And having today Babe Ruth could be his own record for most expensive piece of sports memorabilia as one of his jerseys. Is auctioned off a gain warning yankees road Jersey from the late 1920s. Will be up for auction today. Over Yankee Stadium. There was already holds the record for the most expensive piece of sports memorabilia. With a 1920 Jersey that sold for more than four point four million dollars several other items from the Yankee legend will also. Be up for auction house. Look scratchy right I don't know that are.

