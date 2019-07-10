Transcript for 3 babies die from bacteria at Pennsylvania hospital

A new board tragedy in Pennsylvania three infants die. After catching a bacterial infection at a hospital eight babies got sick at the neonatal intensive care unit this is the Geisinger medical center in Danville. That's happened since August 4 have recovered one still being treated with antibiotics. Doctors say all the babies have been born prematurely in the three who died were already in a vulnerable state. As a precaution hospital now moving babies born at less than 32 weeks to other hospitals.

