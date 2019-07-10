3 babies die from bacteria at Pennsylvania hospital

Eight premature infants were infected with a waterborne bacteria in the neo-natal intensive care unit at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, Pa.
10/07/19

Transcript for 3 babies die from bacteria at Pennsylvania hospital
A new board tragedy in Pennsylvania three infants die. After catching a bacterial infection at a hospital eight babies got sick at the neonatal intensive care unit this is the Geisinger medical center in Danville. That's happened since August 4 have recovered one still being treated with antibiotics. Doctors say all the babies have been born prematurely in the three who died were already in a vulnerable state. As a precaution hospital now moving babies born at less than 32 weeks to other hospitals.

