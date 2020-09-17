Baby goats jump for joy at Oregon Zoo

More
The kids at the zoo climbed, ran and jumped around their keepers.
0:56 | 09/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby goats jump for joy at Oregon Zoo
Okay. Blue. A. We're. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:56","description":"The kids at the zoo climbed, ran and jumped around their keepers.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73074467","title":"Baby goats jump for joy at Oregon Zoo","url":"/US/video/baby-goats-jump-joy-oregon-zoo-73074467"}