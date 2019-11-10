-
Now Playing: Zoo warns visitors about staying behind barriers after jaguar attacks woman
-
Now Playing: 2 men with ties to Giuliani face campaign finance charges
-
Now Playing: Multiple fires break out across California
-
Now Playing: Nurse says colleagues misused Benadryl on patients
-
Now Playing: Baby jaguars born at Memphis Zoo
-
Now Playing: Abducted 3-year-old girl found safe
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Oct. 11, 2019
-
Now Playing: Homes engulfed in flames in Southern California
-
Now Playing: Diablo winds fanning fires across Northern California
-
Now Playing: Bus driver facing charges after sending boy flying into windshield
-
Now Playing: ‘Potentially historic’ winter storm brings 2 feet of snow to Rockies
-
Now Playing: Bus carrying football team overturns
-
Now Playing: Casualties mount as Turkey completes 2nd day of air strikes on Syria
-
Now Playing: 2 injured after manhole explosion near Times Square
-
Now Playing: El Paso Walmart shooting suspect pleads not guilty to capital murder
-
Now Playing: President Trump insists he did nothing wrong during Ukraine call
-
Now Playing: Flood alerts issued on East Coast as nor’easter approaches
-
Now Playing: Alleged El Paso gunman pleads not guilty
-
Now Playing: What are infant safe haven laws?
-
Now Playing: Cop attacked by shoplifter with screwdriver, knife: officials