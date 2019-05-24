Baby who weighed less than 1 pound heads home

More
Kallie Bender was born on May 24, 2019, 15 weeks early and one of the smallest babies ever born at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center in Arizona.
0:17 | 10/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Baby who weighed less than 1 pound heads home
Now baby who was born fifteen weeks early. It's finally back home this morning but Cali Bender spent nearly five months in a Phoenix hospital when she was born in May she Mi ray wavelengths and one count. And shorter than a Barbie doll but now her mother says she's growing stronger every day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:17","description":"Kallie Bender was born on May 24, 2019, 15 weeks early and one of the smallest babies ever born at Dignity Health St. Joseph's Hospital & Medical Center in Arizona.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66437696","title":"Baby who weighed less than 1 pound heads home ","url":"/US/video/baby-weighed-pound-heads-home-66437696"}