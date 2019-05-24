Transcript for Baby who weighed less than 1 pound heads home

Now baby who was born fifteen weeks early. It's finally back home this morning but Cali Bender spent nearly five months in a Phoenix hospital when she was born in May she Mi ray wavelengths and one count. And shorter than a Barbie doll but now her mother says she's growing stronger every day.

