Back to work without childcare?

ABC News’ Karen Travers reports on the working parents’ dilemma: how to return to work when schools, camps and daycare centers are closed.
7:15 | 05/19/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Back to work without childcare?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"duration":"7:15","description":"ABC News’ Karen Travers reports on the working parents’ dilemma: how to return to work when schools, camps and daycare centers are closed.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70756720","title":"Back to work without childcare?","url":"/US/video/back-work-childcare-70756720"}