Bald eagle shot dead, search on for suspect

More
Officials in Indiana are asking the public for more tips Tuesday as they search for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle.
0:38 | 12/24/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bald eagle shot dead, search on for suspect
Or.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:38","description":"Officials in Indiana are asking the public for more tips Tuesday as they search for the person who shot and killed a bald eagle.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"67913918","title":"Bald eagle shot dead, search on for suspect","url":"/US/video/bald-eagle-shot-dead-search-suspect-67913918"}