Transcript for Baltimore boy, 4, found dead after mother confessed

It is with a heavy heart that I stand before you this area. We have a development in the case of forty year old ballot trial. Last night after extensive interviews with our mother Lisa Lawson. She confessed that her son was not missing but things. She subsequently gave detectives the location of the child remains. Which were in the 5500 block okay. The biological mother Lisa Lawson and her partner. Should peak at Lawson will be tortured with child neglect resulting in the death of their leaders to. Shots body has been transported to the medical Examiner's office where an autopsy will be performed on these calls. It should be noted that the medical Examiner's findings could bring about additional orders after a review from the states.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.