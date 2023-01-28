Baltimore mayor: ‘We saw Tyre Nichols be brutally murdered’

ABC News’ Phil Lipof spoke with Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott about the released police body camera and surveillance video showing the violent police confrontation that led to Tyre Nichols’ death.

January 28, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live