Transcript for Baltimore restaurant under fire amid dress code controversy

Two managers are no longer with the Baltimore restaurant after a controversy. Over the eateries dress code that controversy stems from what two children work we're wearing one of the children with block the other was white. This morning a Baltimore restaurant is apologizing after video showed a black woman and her son. Being denied service I don't want you to come back fact that we have 200 sunrise different from my back in this video a manager claimed nine year old Dallas and his mom Marsha. Had to leave the restaurant because Dallas was in violation of its dress code. Marsha then turns her camera to a white child who appears to be leaving after being served dressed in athletic clothing similar to dallas' quite get out there and here okay thanks futile it. And it athletic. Certain. The manager has since been placed on indefinite leave and the owners of the restaurant release a statement saying they quote are sickened by this incident. Adding quote we know we killed in this instance and sincerely hope we can be afforded the opportunity to meet with Marshall grant and her son. The restaurant has also revised it's dress code saying anyone under twelve is exempt from its policies. And that ball Marshall will be on Good Morning America later this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.