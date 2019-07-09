Transcript for Bank accidentally deposits $120K into wrong account, couple spends nearly everything

State police say the couple living here at this home on cypress street in months Brazil got themselves into hot water after spending money that wasn't theirs. Investors say Robert and Tiffany Williams had 120000. Dollars. Deposited into their count at BB NT on May 31. During mistake by a teller but instead of contacting the bank about the deposit the couple allegedly spent most of the money. All in two and a half weeks between June 3 for the nineteenth. Neighbors were stunt. That is kinda shocking new with old book. Procedures the banks have set up and you know checking in double checking and triple checking. There's no way anybody gets way without stuff. State police say the Williams bought an SUV to four wheelers a camper. A car trailer police say the winds also use the money on bills car repairs cash purchases. And even gave 151000 dollars to friends in need of money. And we knew it and checking the bank first before anything. And I'm not bad don't know I mean. The yes some people do stupid things. Once the bank realized its mistake it trance or the 120000. Dollars to the correct account it contacted tip he Williams on June 20. It's where the couple how to pay back the 107000. Dollars an overdraft fees being curt. On June 21 the bank called again. Tiffany says she and her husband will work out a payment plan court papers show that after those two initial phone calls from the bank the couple had no contact with bank representatives. Despite several attempts by the bank to reach them. Big problems now facing felony theft charges a man at the Williams Holmes that he was Robert's father is there anyway we get talked sit Robert Tiffany. Do you have I had no idea loading or storm. I'm just that no I knew as soon. We'll. Robert and Tiffany Williams were released on 25000 dollars bail. Pegging his watch sixteen month tours fell.

