Transcript for Bank robbery thwarted after 50-yard tunnel leading to drive-up teller found

We move now to Florida because a Florida story is always welcome a fifty yard tunnel. Has been discovered leading from the wooded area to the drive up teller the bank make their ten dozen Pembroke Pines with the latest victim. Relief crews are starting to arrive on the scene this morning it'll started what do sinkhole opened up in the middle of the street and when crews responded. They spotted a power chord inside and then feet away we can show you. That's the entrance to the total over there in that grassy area the FBI says it leads all the way underneath the street and it leads to that drive up ATM but. This Chase Bank branch the FBI worked well into the night digging away at this total. The total itself it stretches nearly fifty yards but it is very Niro just two to four feet wide. Crews sending a robot and a canine unit inside and what was recovered made it clear this was an attempted bank burglary. Authorities finding muddy boots a ladder a wagon power tools and a small generator. The total never actually reached the bank wall. Nobody was taken in they have been trying to go for the ATM no the FBI is asking for the public's help to try to find. Whoever tried to pull this off. Remain a thank you Victor Kendall live in Florida.

