Banker Gary Farro back on the stand after judge fines Trump for gag order violations

Farro testified that he helped Michael Cohen set up the shell company Cohen used to secretly pay Stormy Daniels $130,000 days before the 2016 election.

April 30, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live