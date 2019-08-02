Barking dog escapes home to save family from gas leak, police say

The pup, named Sadie, began barking incessantly after she escaped her home on Fairview Avenue in Tuckahoe, New York, Wednesday afternoon, the Tuckahoe Police Department wrote on Facebook.
02/08/19

Transcript for Barking dog escapes home to save family from gas leak, police say
She went from being kind now well. Be an anchor up this is Sadie a pit bull that led police on a wild chase. In all started with a daring escape rate here she looks anxious trying to get up this window. Pray here. This was on the Florida and right over here. He's going to talent that's a fun two of their taco home and this she dug this little spot per hour. And came over here. Is their back door slid it open and made her way out some Al Saidi chewed and dug out the wood and blocker keeping their slide into were shot. And managed to run out into the backyard this is my contraption built so she never got out which always works. Since I've been here but cities adventure was just getting started. Taco police they're not culpable Lewis pit bull. When they founder Philip and ran in the two officers through several streets and then led them back through the dogs residents. Into the backyard and when officers saw the sliding door ajar they smelled gas. The dogs save the house from a potential gas explosion from a gas leak in Evan yesterday while Serena Costello was at work. A friend called it a letter no cops firefighters and con Edison router home Casillas says an eleven years Sadie has never once ran out of the house. We're very canines she says she and a four year old could have come home. And world it could have been worse much much worse he saved our lives this would have been a disaster. Would've been really bad. In Tuckahoe Stephon cam channel seven Eyewitness News.

