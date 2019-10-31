Barneys New York expected to be sold

Luxury retailer Barneys New York is expected to be sold for $270 million following a federal bankruptcy court decision Thursday.
0:26 | 10/31/19

Transcript for Barneys New York expected to be sold
Barneys New York expected to be sold for 270. Million dollars. This after a federal bankruptcy court decision today the retailer would be sold to authentic brands group. Which signaled it would close stores including the Madison avenue flagship and would also license the Barney's name to Sachs and other stores. The deal is expected to be finalized tomorrow Barney's filed for bankruptcy in August after a significant rent increase at its flagship store.

