First responders are getting a much needed helping hand this week thanks to a baseball Jersey manufacturing facility. The fanatics factory temporarily halting production of baseball uniforms. Instead, the company has now committed to using that same Jersey fabric to make a million masks and gowns for our first responders battling the coronavirus. Joining me now, Michael Rubin, founder and executive chairman of the fanatics and he's also co-owner of the 76ers basketball team. Michael, thank you for being here and thank you for what you're doing. This is an incredible effort. It was your idea. How did you come up with it? Truth be told it was from watching the news. I generally only watch live I'm not a big TV watcher but with no live sports I've been sitting home watching the news. I went to bed at midnight seeing these horrific stories about people needing ventilators, people needing more testing and everything that people needed, and when the story came out about people needing masks, I woke up in the middle of night, I'm like, wait a second, we have the factory that makes the official major league baseball Jerseys here in Pennsylvania. Is there a way we can convert that to make masks and gowns. Sure enough, we took the fabric we make the baseball Jerseys with and the same associates and we're now making masks and gowns. It is different than making baseball uniforms. What was that conversion like? Was it an easy conversion? Was it difficult? Walk us through the process how you made that big switch. For me I had the fortunate opportunity to just sending the note to our team and asking them, hey, is there a way you can do it. For fanatics, we have 7,000 employees that all wanted to figure out how they can help and how they can make a big difference here. Within a couple days, working together with the state of Pennsylvania and saint Luke's reaction from the baseball commissioner when you pitched the idea to halt Jersey production and to start making these gowns and masks? Rob was incredible. I called rob last Monday morning and I said, hey, I've got this crazy idea. What do you think about halting the production of baseball Jerseys using the same fabric that we make the Jerseys with, using the same associates and start making masks and gowns. His immediate reaction was how do we do this as quickly as possible. I said we're going to use all these styles, hopefully we don't run out of fabric. He said, Michael, let's go, anything we can do to help we got to make a difference here. He was equally as excited as I was to take everyone in baseball and everyone at fanatics behind That gives me chills hearing the enthusiasm and support of doing something when we all feel so helpless. You mentioned the first batch of masks and gowns is already shipping out. Who's going to get these much needed supplies? Saint Luke's hospital I think the first masks went to and we're working with the state of Pennsylvania and their emergency department to figure out exactly who to get them to but we're now making more than 10,000 a day and they're shipping them out every day as we manufacture them. They're getting out there pretty quickly and I keep seeing people on social media -- some people are like, I can't believe I hate this baseball team but I love what they're doing. We thought about how do we take the fabrics that we have in the factory and how do we take the associates that we have and make the masks as quickly as possible, not giving consideration that you're going to have fans of different teams wearing masks from opposing teams. Just uniting us all in a different way. Michael Rubin, thank you so much. What a brilliant idea and thank you for what you're doing for the people right there on the front lines risking their lives. Thank you for helping protect them. It's our pleasure and honor. Thank you.

