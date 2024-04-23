‘Baseball-sized’ hail expected to hit the heartland

People from Texas to South Carolina anticipate possible severe weather, including hail and damaging winds, to ramp up in the coming days.

April 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live