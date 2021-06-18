Some Bay Area parents keep their kids home from school in protest of vaccine mandate

Some parents in California are planning to keep their children home from school on Monday, Oct. 18 to protest California Gov. Gavin Newsom's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for schoolchildren.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live