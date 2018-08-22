Beachgoers run as dust devil sends chairs flying

This video shows a frightening moment for beachgoers in the Black Sea resort town of Gelendzhik, where a dust devil sent deck chairs and at least one rowboat flying.
0:54 | 08/22/18

Transcript for Beachgoers run as dust devil sends chairs flying
Yeah. Oh yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

