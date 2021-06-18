Bear breaks into parked vehicle in New Hampshire

More
Police in New Hampshire are warning residents not to leave food or trash inside their vehicles after a flurry of reports of bears “causing considerable damage.”
0:30 | 06/18/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bear breaks into parked vehicle in New Hampshire
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Police in New Hampshire are warning residents not to leave food or trash inside their vehicles after a flurry of reports of bears “causing considerable damage.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78357333","title":"Bear breaks into parked vehicle in New Hampshire","url":"/US/video/bear-breaks-parked-vehicle-hampshire-78357333"}