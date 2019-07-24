Transcript for Bear loses battle with a dumpster

OK I gotta store or Korea affect a bear Colorado walks into a marijuana dispensary sounds like add another name Colorado. It was remembers the munchies. This happened and lions a little north of bowl there. Surveillance video here of just curious old bear the bear. Prompter defense or did fly open from the winds is that the but deep bow. They're stepping around its. For the dumps there yet. Tried to get ending get some food but the bear resisting container did its job and graduate so the bears take an it problem with picked they're kind of rolled down a street estate in the area for an hour but back container held tight. Port there. There just wanted some food. I mean you see why they have those airtight containers. A formidable combination I thought I woke up I guess I have time of the year. I heard anyone who saw the bear later they said Hyde mayor. In Maryland at this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.