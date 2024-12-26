Bear practices blowing bubbles at New York sanctuary
Leo the bear decided to practice his bubble blowing skills while bathing at New York's Orphaned Wildlife Center.
December 26, 2024
Additional Live Streams
Additional Live Streams
- Live
ABC News Live
- Live
Travels cross the Mario Cuomo Bridge between Tarrytown and Nyack, NY
- Live
Drivers hit I-95 in Philadelphia in post-Christmas travel rush
- Live
Foggy travel conditions in Chicago
- Live
View of Umayyad Square in Damascus
- Live
Tracking holiday travel over the US: FlightAware
- Live
Dow Jones Industrial Average
- Live
Severe weather looms over Southern; Western regions brace for avalanche, flood, snow threats
Top Stories
Top Stories
2024 Year in Review — Biggest news stories of the year3 hours ago
Israeli forces conduct strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen: IDF36 minutes ago
New video emerges in Kazakhstan passenger plane crash2 hours ago
Trump vows to seek executions as Biden commutes sentences4 hours ago
‘Inmate assault’ leaves corrections officer dead, authorities say4 hours ago
Pandas at National Zoo appear in new video ahead of public debut3 hours ago
Beyoncé performs on Christmas Day and ‘Happy Gilmore’ is back with a sequel3 hours ago
Shooting at Phoenix airport injures 4 people4 hours ago
How to keep your family safe from house firesDec 26, 2024
Millions of Americans hit the sky and roads in post-Christmas travel rushDec 26, 2024
Winter weather and high wave alerts from the WestDec 26, 2024
Dozens killed in fiery crash in KazakhstanDec 26, 2024
Taxi cab strikes pedestrians in NYC’s Herald SquareDec 26, 2024
FDA raises recall on Costco eggs to highest alertDec 26, 2024
Basketball, football and Beyoncé take over Christmas DayDec 26, 2024
New Year’s Eve countdown ramps upDec 26, 2024
Mastercard spending report on American’s holiday shoppingDec 26, 2024
Starbucks and Amazon workers back on the jobDec 26, 2024
From ‘Wicked’ to Taylor Swift: Looking back on 2024Dec 26, 2024
Retailers slash prices to clear inventory post-ChristmasDec 26, 2024
New lawsuit drops in ‘It Ends with Us’ legal battleDec 26, 2024
Christmas messages from the royalsDec 26, 2024
Millions wake up to a white ChristmasDec 25, 2024
Body discovered in wheel well of plane at Maui airport: PoliceDec 26, 2024
Christmas blackouts in Ukraine after 'massive' Russian strikeDec 26, 2024
Bill Clinton out of the hospitalDec 25, 2024
Amazon van goes up in flamesDec 25, 2024
1 killed, 5 injured in boat explosionDec 25, 2024
Welcome to the town with the most Christmas spirit in AmericaDec 25, 2024
Inside Notre DameDec 25, 2024
ABC News Live Presents
ABC News Live Presents
Shot in the Dark: Weight Loss Injection WarsNov 25, 2024
October 7th: The Race to SurviveOct 07, 2024
January 6th: The Fight to Rewrite HistoryOct 03, 2024
The President and First Lady of Ukraine | Robin Roberts ReportingSep 25, 2024
Maui Strong 808: Rising from the AshesAug 08, 2024
10 Million NamesJun 19, 2024
Generation SwipeMay 23, 2024
Amplified: Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander VoicesMay 16, 2024
The Power of Us: People, Climate and Our FutureApr 25, 2024
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic ExportsApr 23, 2024
Toll of War: The José Andrés Interview | Martha Raddatz ReportsApr 08, 2024
Fertility in America | Rebecca Jarvis ReportingMar 28, 2024
One-on-One: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Caitlin ClarkMar 15, 2024
After the Fall: A Conversation with Robin Roberts and Jenifer LewisMar 12, 2024
Prince Harry's Mission: Life, Family and Invictus GamesFeb 23, 2024
Tackling Mental Health | Michael Strahan ReportsFeb 16, 2024
Severed: Diabetes Denial and MistrustFeb 15, 2024
Exodus: Global MigrationJan 26, 2024
Battle Cry: Fighting Assault in the MilitaryDec 08, 2023
Fallout: Two Nations Under UraniumNov 30, 2023
The American ClassroomNov 17, 2023
Disaster UninsuredNov 16, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos - 1st GenSep 28, 2023
Hispanic Heritage Month: Entre Nos – 2nd GenOct 09, 2023
Hip-hop at 50: The architect, the First Amendment and the fashion explosionAug 23, 2023
Elliot Page: In His Own WordsJun 19, 2023
Culture Conversations - CC: AANHPI Heritage MonthMay 25, 2023
Trashed: The Secret Life of Plastic RecyclingMay 24, 2023
The Power of WaterApr 20, 2023
Tone Death: Loss & Hip-HopMar 14, 2023
ABC News Specials on
Impact X Nightline: On the BrinkDec 14, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Unboxing SheinNov 27, 2023
The Lady Bird DiariesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: It's BritneyNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Natalee Holloway -- A Killer ConfessesNov 27, 2023
Impact X Nightline: Who Shot Tupac?Nov 27, 2023
Wild CrimeOct 26, 2022
Impact x NightlineOct 28, 2022
Power Trip: Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase ThemSep 27, 2022
The Murders Before the MarathonSep 01, 2022
The Ivana Trump Story: The First WifeJul 25, 2022
AftershockJul 18, 2022
Mormon No MoreJun 22, 2022
Leave No Trace: A Hidden History of the Boy ScoutsJun 15, 2022
Keeper of the Ashes: The Oklahoma Girl Scout MurdersMay 20, 2022
The Orphans of COVID: America's Hidden TollMay 13, 2022
Superstar: Patrick SwayzeApr 14, 2022
The Kardashians -- An ABC News SpecialApr 05, 2022
24 Months That Changed the WorldMar 30, 2022
Have You Seen This Man?Mar 22, 2022