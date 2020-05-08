Bear released into the wild

More
Authorities release a bear into the woods in Wyoming.
0:55 | 08/05/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bear released into the wild
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:55","description":"Authorities release a bear into the woods in Wyoming.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72191954","title":"Bear released into the wild","url":"/US/video/bear-released-wild-72191954"}