Bear roams around Tennessee hotel

The bear was spotted just outside of Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Gatlinburg.
0:15 | 10/29/19

Transcript for Bear roams around Tennessee hotel
We're back with an unwanted visitor on the second floor this hotel and Gothenburg Tennessee and the town is outside. Great Smoky Mountains national park and bear stroll along rooms on the first floor but everyone kept their distance and no one was hurt.

