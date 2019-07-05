Bear runs down New York street

More
A bear was seen scampering down a New York street late at night, much to the surprise of one passing driver.
0:21 | 05/07/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bear runs down New York street
Okay. A yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:21","description":"A bear was seen scampering down a New York street late at night, much to the surprise of one passing driver.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"62882577","title":"Bear runs down New York street","url":"/US/video/bear-runs-york-street-62882577"}