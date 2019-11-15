-
Now Playing: Melbourne Zoo welcomes first baby koala in 8 years
-
Now Playing: Bear settles into hibernation den
-
Now Playing: $69M in cocaine smuggled in submarine intercepted in Pacific Ocean
-
Now Playing: President Trump tweets about Marie Yovanovitch during testimony
-
Now Playing: Plane crash rescue
-
Now Playing: Ousted Ukraine ambassador to testify
-
Now Playing: Deadly school shooting
-
Now Playing: Democrats gear up for 2nd round of hearings
-
Now Playing: Marie Yovanovitch to testify on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Teen beaten by teacher afraid to return to school
-
Now Playing: New details in case of murdered university scholar Yingying Zhang
-
Now Playing: $75 Costco coupon is too good to be true
-
Now Playing: Neighbors clash over pre-Thanksgiving Christmas display
-
Now Playing: Lawyer speaks out ahead of Colin Kaepernick workout
-
Now Playing: Video shows teen pilot’s crash landing on a lake
-
Now Playing: Authorities warn residents to be vigilant amid hunt for Marine murder suspect
-
Now Playing: Violent brawl breaks out at NFL game
-
Now Playing: School shooting leaves 2 dead, shocks Southern California community
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
-
Now Playing: Yingying Zhang’s family reacts to her killer’s sentencing