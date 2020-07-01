Bedbugs released inside Walmart, police investigating

The discovery was first made on Jan. 2, when an employee of the Walmart in Erie County found a closed pill bottle containing live bugs inside a boy's jacket that was on sale, authorities said.
Bedbugs released inside Walmart, police investigating
Police and Pennsylvania are trying to track down a person released bad bugs until Wal-Mart store several the bugs and co bottles containing loose bet bugs were found an immense fitting room. It happened two days in a row with a sore about when he miles south of theory. Warmer called him a pest control service and police say. These appear to be isolated incidents.

