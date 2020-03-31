Transcript for How to best control your finances during the coronavirus pandemic

As this crisis continues to strangle our economy as we mentioned earlier a lot of people in this country are facing the reality that a random a lot of other bills are due tomorrow so what should you do if you've lost your job you just can't make rent this month it's my next guest is a personal finance expert in says of the key is to focus on what you can control soaks joining me now is bullish show condi CEO and founder of clever girl finance a bullet thank you so much for joining us. What someone who can't make their rent or mortgage payment tomorrow do. Yes that is the reality that many Americans are now wake up facing tomorrow. And what's really important here is that you communicate to your landlord he communicates you're lenders that you're facing financial difficulty. One of the big mistakes either we're making rate now is not making that communication. You don't want to assume that your landlord or lender knows what's going on that you. And in this season many of these landlords and lender is our building to accommodate. They are. The waving late fees they are deferring payment they're allowing people to get into payment plans however if you do not communicate they don't know. There are some landlords and lenders who are not being helpful right now and he still wants me back can we teach and if you're unable eager rents you want to keep their mind during the season quarantine. You cannot be a big sent. Many states all states have mandated that you vixens be on hold so if you're feeling harassing her getting phone calls or emails. Be sure to go to your home your local state government web sites and look up your tendency right. Right now we've been told before that people should prioritize. Their bill payments of one of the top three bills and people should be focusing on right now. Yes so right now you want to focus on your core essentials this is your flu. State housing. They're utilities and I'll add a couple more which are any medicine bet you my knee and any transportation needs to go get that. Food and other essential that he needles and record things you want to focus on right now. This situation certainly be overwhelming for a lot of us since we just don't know when things will start to get back to normal so how can people stay proactive during such a general. All time. Ala focusing on what you can't control rankled in nineteen is not your fault but concern being that you can deep. So if you're still employed right now you can start to put a little bit of money aside. If you're not employed and are worried about your bills one thing that you could pretzel beat you right without even if you don't have income coming in is start to create a crack on how you'll catch saw them get accounts to collection is when you get out. Act two to working and things get back to being under control speed and plan ahead right now. And it what are some free financial resources available to people who may be struggling. The right now there are kind of like everything you can you can go on CU and getting people there's tiger resource is I'm when he'd seen. Many financial planners eye popping three were resources on the web sites. And we meet every single course in Cairo I next three in the season to help people who need help creating their crack to get through this. And from credit scores during this time all of those the impact it. Do you even a pay your bills it depends on your lender in May choose to make their credit reports but at this point I feel that since many of these lenders and the accompanying they may also be accommodating in the Google reports and credit eras as well so for people who are feeling unreleased. Best out right now mill that. There are some. Dared there may be some flexibility right now all around. Yes absolutely. And again it's just going to what you can control right there's a lot of scary news out there but. Keep in mind that this is not hurtful and it's okay greeted disconnect you can take a few guards at gates a co op and used greeted the book. Focus on their prime focus on their personal development and just keep her mental health in check. Cut off the news after ABC news time is right in thank you Mulally really appreciate your time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.