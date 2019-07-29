Best friends of slain college student speak out

More
Hannah Chauvin and Claire Sigrist are using the lessons they learned from the patient and positive Ally to cope with her loss.
1:11 | 07/29/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Best friends of slain college student speak out
Okay. Alex audit how to. Comment on this planet and it's been. As it is extremely traumatic time in history devastated also. We decide to be so lucky to have known Allie and selective spent so many great friends apparently in pictures and videos all laughing off Miami. And is looking back it's just really awesome I got the chance you know her how presently if it's hired that is just nice now that we you have out with us and I design then she's taught us. Just sent bodies on their Loveland.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:11","description":"Hannah Chauvin and Claire Sigrist are using the lessons they learned from the patient and positive Ally to cope with her loss.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"64640771","title":"Best friends of slain college student speak out","url":"/US/video/best-friends-slain-college-student-speak-64640771"}