Transcript for Beto jumps into 2020 presidential race

And we're gonna turn now to federal Rourke because he has now joined that very crowded field he is now 820s when he presidential hopeful. And he is already in to mourn we're gonna go there and just a moment but first take a look at some of his announcement that. The challenges that we face right now the inner connected crises in our economy. Our democracy and our climate. You'll Fortis the greatest opportunity to unleash the genius of the United States of America. In other words this moment apparel produces perhaps the greatest moment of promise for this country and for everyone inside of it. And as we said he is already campaigning in Iowa so let's go there right now to do mourn. John burrow back is there and John you're there because he is there campaigning already he's going to be introducing himself to a lot of people. Yeah as Reggio I'm actually here in fort Madison Ohio which is in the eastern part of the state and your I'd been O'Rourke finally ended months of speculation this morning and he jumped in the presidential race he's the fifteenth. Democrat to announce and it's really interest you to look back at his rise to this moment most people know better O Rourke he was a three term congressman from El Paso. Well most people know him from that senate race last year against GOP senator Ted Cruz. In Texas that campaign really vaunted O'Rourke into the national conversation. His sort of off the cuff style really kind of endeared him not just to. People in Texas the people across the country. And I think he you know he he kind of on a soul searching trip after that race and ultimately he and his wife Amy decided look I think the best way that we can serve this country is to run for president. And he really brand down this morning oh a list of policy. Issues that he's gonna focus on his campaign health care. Combating climate change immigration. And he definitely seems like his are you comfortable on the campaign trail he had one stop earlier today in Keokuk which is down the road. And you saw him there are kind of you know. Taking off his jacket rolling up his sleeves and your right he needs to introduce himself. To voters here in Iowa because even though he is in the national conversation now. He still has a long way to go to really endear himself to people here. And become a real contender in this race which like as the only has fifteen major democratic candidates jump. John stay with us because I want to bring in our deputy political director Mary Alice parks Mary Alice how is bed oh. There to distinguish himself here because John just talked about it fifteen. Candidates now. He brings a lot of the young energy to this race it's a personality. That we don't have. Represented in those fifteen he's good at inspiring Crowell is and Jennings op. True inspiration and he's been talked about as an Obama like figure in that way his ability. To work a big grooming get everyone up on their feet. But now he's gonna have to prove that he can also campaigned on a national stage it's really different to run against Ted Cruz there in Texas and certain now he's about to run again. Fellow Democrats and the Democrats you've been running for quite a long time. You know listen Lauren got in at the end of last year and she has a whole team working on rolling out. Policy proposals she's kind of a professor we know I sort of a walk he's gonna have to stand up next and that. And it's gonna be and it changed for him to not just be able to rally the crowds. But you have to. Position himself next to his fellow Democrats. And Mary Alice I'm glad that you brought up Ted Cruz because that's how a lot of people. No better O Rourke they looked at his close loss there. In his senate race there to Ted Cruz it was a close loss but still a lawsuit is that can hurt him. It totally cut there's going to be a lot of people that look at his resume and say the last thing we heard about you and that you lost. But there are others that are gonna remember them money that he was able to rain from around the country really historic amounts of money there in Texas. And a he was willing to take a pretty progressive message to tax sense of all play says he got young people in Texas excited about the possibility of voting for a Democrat. And he's gonna use that to his advantage it's that they luck I am not scared to take this message to any part of the country. And that's summon the Democrats have been grappling with how do they take their message to places that traditionally Democrats haven't won. Primary also want to ask you about the national emergency vote in just a moment but first let's go back to John in Iowa because John I think the starved to sell at least according to social media. Really has been bad owes dog right. You. That is very true if you Brad that Vanity Fair. Article that came out yesterday some beautiful photography by Annie Leibowitz but it seemed like all and hunt really wanted to talk about was videos dog who'd. Seemed to know something. That we didn't he had kind of a worried look on his face but still very loyal obviously. But it's things like this where you you you never know what's really gonna go viral on the campaign trail and I think this is just an indication of that it's sort of a silly thing. Com but that's the thing Beno is that a lot of people like him for his authenticity for the fact that he doesn't. You know he doesn't hide. You know that some of the other parts of his life he brings his family on the campaign trail he brings us Stanley in. And and you know does all these lines streams and chose behind this season and that's something that people who a lot of people like about it and I think that's going to be something. We're gonna see continually throughout his presidential campaign jail. All right John thank you so much the dog is not shy things are joining us there in Iowa.

