Biden administration blames Afghanistan withdrawal chaos on former President Trump

The White House has conceded that the 2021 removal of American troops from Afghanistan was handled poorly, and that the Biden administration should have acted sooner.

April 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live