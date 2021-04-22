Transcript for Biden administration wants to cut carbon emissions in half by 2030

On day one president Biden fulfilled his promise to rejoin the Paris. Agreement. And it's powdery entering the Paris agreement the president launched a whole of government process. That was organized to his climate task force. To establish the 2030. Emissions target which is known as the nationally determined contribution R&D C. And it's a formal submission to the United Nations. Under the United Nations framework convention on climate change the MDC is is a commitment. And it's and R&D C basically says that the United States will reduce. Our net economy wide greenhouse gas emissions by fifty to 52%. Below 2005. Levels by 2030. Everywhere that I went in the world. The course of the last month's first question out of people's mouths closed what you're indices what do you guys do. View you you've destroyed your credibility it left the Paris agreement. How can we trust you what's gonna happen in the next four years it would to which there is a very. I'm very powerful answer. Which is. No politician. I think could change what is now happening. Globally in the marketplace. And that is part of the message of what's happened here today. So when president Biden was elected having made climate one of the most critical issues his agenda. We had a big. Step to get up. We get to restore America's credibility and prove that we are serious. And I think today. Does. In many ways. And not in a chauvinistic. In a way that that sort of inappropriate to our relationship and other countries. But in a way that. Reinforces the fact that this is multi lateral that we need to bring all the countries of the world table we all need to raise and fish. That's the central theme. Of this meeting today we must all raised and dish. And you heard I thought profoundly. Meaningful moving understandably. Frustrated and angry words. Tame for anger. Words that came from. She. But Steve. That's where a lot of the and we generation is today. Appropriately pretty upset at the annals of the alleged adults. Who are not getting their act together to make happen what needs to happen. We aren't there yet either but today we built a huge. Foundational building blocking the effort to get there. So the importance of today in my judgment is this the world came together.

