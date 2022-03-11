Biden administration freezes student loan repayments until Aug. 31

ABC News Deputy Political Director Averi Harper and Wisdom Cole, the national director of the NAACP Youth and College Division, discuss the effects of frozen loan repayments.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live