Transcript for Biden says ‘America is back at the table’ as he wraps G-7 summit

We've just wrapped up. What is extraordinary. Collaborative and productive reviews G-7. Everyone at the table understood and understands. Both the seriousness and the challenges that we're up against. And the responsibility. Of our proud democracies to step up and deliver. For the rest of the world. That's that the G-7 is all about an additional money we put in Colquitt. Project which is that code is I know you'll know a lot of people mean what cooperatives that is State's system whereby. And provide funding for states to be able to get access to vaccines on her own as well. But the bottom line is what that generated was a commitment by. The rest of our colleagues at the G-7 that they were provided another half billion. So we're at a billion doses. Of vaccine. And in our case. The that's include sharing more than not just one billion doses. Overall we're gonna provide for 200. Million of those doses by the end of the year another 300 million by the first half of next year. And so it's this was greeted with some enthusiasm. And we've agreed to work together so that the world was better prepared. To detect and deal with future patents because there will be future pandemic these G-7 leaders endorsed. Global minimum tax. A 50%. It's too many corporations have been engaged in letters essentially tax havens that deciding that they would pay considerably less and other. He and other environments around the world and with his gonna make sure there's minimum tax. When I'm gonna move on this at home was well bin tax for corporations to pay for the proper estimate. Anywhere in the world. We're also made historic currently to permanently eliminate. Use or public financed support unabated coal projects around the world and it didn't and hidden by this year. The G-7 agreed to that and those are not members would visit the numbers were participate in Houston. Who have coal fired facilities both agree they work in that direction. So transition into world cleaner energy sources is urgent it's essential. If we're going to be the issue of climate. And there is it through and provide up to two million dollars to support. Developing country countries as they transition away from. And a period of coal fired power. The only way we're gonna meet global threats and orders by working together. And with our partners and our allies. And I conveyed to each it is mine in G-7 counterparts. That United States is gonna do our part. America is back to table.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.