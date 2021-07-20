Transcript for Biden, Brady trade zingers at White House event for Super Bowl champs

You know a lot of made about the fact that we have the oldest coach Everett would assume Waldman almost quarterback to win the Super Bowl. Well I'll tell you right now you won't -- jokes about that from me as far as I'm concerned there's nothing wrong with being yelled as guide and make it to the mountaintop. That's all I looked at. Are you got about twenty warriors lacked just not the best ever play. And making head to tad super balls last twenty years. And tell you we've never seen anything like him again. In sports has an amazing way bringing people together if you look at us. -- little bit different ages little older than most of them but we come from a lot of different places across the country lot of different schools lot of different backgrounds but. We love each other were committed to one another. And when you do that amazing things happen and these guys are amazing group of men. It in the great there at one point we're 75 struggled a little bit I'm as the president alluded to. But we found a rhythm we got enroll not a lot of people. You know think that we could have won and on fact they think about 40% of people still don't think we won. They understand. And personally note it's nice for me to be back here. We had in Chicago where I forgot what down it was a lot tackle one down and many many years a plane. And they started call me sleepy town. But they do that to mean.

