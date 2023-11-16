Biden calls Xi talks 'constructive and productive'

ABC News’ Selina Wang has the details on the outcome from yesterday's historic summit and what else world leaders are doing at the APEC summit.

November 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live