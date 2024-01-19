Biden cancels nearly $5 million in student loan debt

The Biden administration announced another student debt loan cancellation of nearly $5 million for 74,000 borrowers and home sales hit their lowest mark in 30 years.

January 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live