Biden, GOP continue to seek compromise on infrastructure bill

President Joe Biden and Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito will reconnect Friday to continue negotiations on an infrastructure bill.
2:00 | 06/03/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden, GOP continue to seek compromise on infrastructure bill

