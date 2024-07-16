Biden-Harris deputy campaign manager insists Biden is in it to win it

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Biden's Principal Deputy Campaign Manager Quentin Fulks, who says Biden will be hitting the campaign trail hard with less than four months before the election.

July 16, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live