Biden hopes to repair relationship between White House and the media

More
During his presidency, Donald Trump attacked the media and labeled them “the enemy of the people” in efforts to delegitimize the free press.
7:41 | 01/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Biden hopes to repair relationship between White House and the media

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:41","description":"During his presidency, Donald Trump attacked the media and labeled them “the enemy of the people” in efforts to delegitimize the free press.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75360993","title":"Biden hopes to repair relationship between White House and the media","url":"/US/video/biden-hopes-repair-relationship-white-house-media-75360993"}