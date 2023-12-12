Biden hosts meeting with Zelenskyy at White House

President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy are pushing for an aid package for Ukraine's war with Russia but the aid is currently stalled in Congress.

December 12, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live