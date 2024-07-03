Biden to meet with Democratic governors after debate performance

Amid calls to withdraw after his presidential debate performance, President Joe Biden presses ahead. Our panel discusses the lawsuit against Northwestern University alleging biased hiring practices.

July 3, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live