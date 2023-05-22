Biden to meet with House Speaker McCarthy as deadline to raise debt ceiling looms

Debt ceiling negotiations will resume Monday as President Joe Biden said he has considered invoking the 14th amendment, declaring that the U.S. would pay its debts.

May 22, 2023

