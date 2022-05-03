Biden orders White House flag to fly at half-staff to mark somber milestone

The White House reports 1 million American deaths due to COVID-19, ABC News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel and correspondent Kenneth Moton have the latest on the pandemic.

