Transcript for Biden praises unions, calls on Congress to pass infrastructure packages

President Biden marking Labor Day alongside union leaders and calling on congress to pass his infrastructure packages. The question is does he have the votes within his own party to pass that massive three point eight trillion dollar budget to make it happen ABC's captain fall there's joins us live. From Washington with more on all of this. Catherine I want to start with democratic senator Joseph mansion because he reportedly told the White House. That he is issues with this big budget including Biden so called human infrastructure provisions. 3.5 trillion dollars so what do we know about mansions objections and what's at stake here for the president. Yes so moderate democratic senator Joseph Manchin he's essentially. Called for this strategic pot as to crafting that 3.5. Trillion dollar spending bella and just. A lot is at stake here for president Biden this encompasses a lot of of his agenda a lot of the progressive agenda and the reality is Democrats needed senator Joseph mansion is to be on board to get this through now he essentially wants this trims down not just a little from that 3.5 trillion dollar a top line number he's for essentially two trillion dollars. A less than that now. Look this does get Dicey for the White House for example opposes this big risk to this timeline senate majority leader Chuck Schumer has sent this September 15 timeline and essentially. What he's done here is he wants all of these budget bills. To get hashed out behind the scenes to go to the Budget Committee which spent includes encompasses this 3.5. Trillion dollar deal while look behind the scenes they can't really do that if they don't have mansion on board but on the other hand this also compromises. The president's infrastructure. Deal now that senate passed infrastructure bill has gone to the house but progressive Democrats in the house had said. Okay we're not going to support this infrastructure bill unless we have this 3.5. Trillion dollar spending bill put on the house floor. In tandem. With the infrastructure bill so the reality is in you can see some of those top line numbers up there for what that bipartisan infrastructure bill. Includes but the reality is a lot of pressure on Democrats here a lot of big fights going on behind the scenes. Essentially about how to chart this past fall where these they've sent a lot of September deadlines for themselves September 27. To get. That infrastructure bill to the floor however again with the progressive members of the Democratic Party in the house. There are unlikely to support that unless they have this massive 3.5 trillion dollar spending now. And that is there where the sticking point is let's turn to. Social issue side Texas governor Greg Abbott he's facing a backlash. For the law he signed this week in his defense so bad that that test ban in Texas now on all abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. Among other things the governor says the law doesn't need any exceptions for rape. For incest because Texas is going to get rid of rapists off the streets take a list. Let's make something very clear. Right. Is a crime. And Texas will work tirelessly to make sure that we eliminate all rapists from the streets of Texas by aggressively going out and arresting and prosecuting. Them and getting them off the streets so goal number one in the state of Texas is to eliminate race. So that no woman no person. We'll be a victim of rape. But just a note there Greg Abbott has been the governor of Texas since 2015 and in those six years there's no indication that he took candy yes steps to. Eliminate rape as he claims he now. Has the power to do because god if Kim is a sign that restrictive elections billed as voting rights bill. And now president Biden he's facing more pressure to get federal abortion and voting rights legislation passed here in Washington so so what do you Biden can do on these. The it's very it's a good question Anne and the administration has said. So far at least they've admitted that they don't see. Any legal hot forge of the White House Counsel's Office is working with the Department of Justice the Department of Justice has said they're trying to come up with ways and which they could. Challenge this issue but right now at least behind the scenes administration officials and legal experts have said look this is just an uphill battle right now to mount a legal challenge against us in the coming months. And Catherine the president is such as destination tomorrow on the pandemic what can we expect on that front. ES the president by is expected to lay out this it's prong strategy. To come back the delta variant we know that the White House hasn't provided too many details. On that other than to say that he well put forth this new strategy he will talk about vaccinations. Getting more people vaccinated. We know that he will also call. For states to reallocate some of that federal funding to go towards those unemployment. Benefits and that is what the what we probably won't see in the White House is indicated we probably won't see Biden. Call for that broad. A vaccine mandate of all Americans they know he doesn't have the legal authority do that however he might. Urged more institutions to put those type of mandate some place. And I Catherine fall there's stores in Washington thanks Catherine.

