Biden says 'We shall respond' after 3 US troops killed in drone attack

At a campaign event in South Carolina, President Joe Biden asked for a moment of silence in honor of three U.S. service members killed in a drone attack in Jordan on Sunday.

January 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live