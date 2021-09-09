Transcript for Biden set to enact new vaccine mandates in White House address

President Biden is going to address the nation. To announce new executive orders that will require all federal workers and contractors to be vaccinated against covic nineteen as well as a new plan. To fight that delta very variant so browse what's in this six point plan of president finds to fight the delta very. We'll tell you like you said there was the big news today that it wouldn't federal employees would no longer have a choice beater getting. A vaccine mandate or submitting to regular testing instead they're going to just have to get vaccinated. White house Press Secretary Jen Saki said today that they're going to have about seven B five days. To do that these enforcement mechanism is going to be done differently at every agency. But she made it clear that people could be terminator basically not be able to work for the federal government and less they got a cold it. Vaccine I think that really the reach of this is going to be that it will include rules and guidelines for. Federal contractors as well that obviously greatly expands the pool Americans that that we're talking about not just federal employees but federal contractors. Like we saw over the summer the federal government thinks that they can provide a real outing example for private entities here and I think that. Over the summer only saw the federal government say yeah I'll ask your employees to get a vaccine if they won't get a vaccine. Asked them to Wear masks are not travel or have to get regular task I think this is the federal government giving. The private sector even more clearance. And see you two had even sure Rick juror. Mandates in place we're also expecting the president to talk about schools money that they've given to schools to try to make sure that there's that there's. Masking and vaccinations. And and then upgrades to school buildings to help with the delta variant but a lot of questions still. About what the federal government is going to do would booster shots. I know that the president's going to be facing a lot of questions if he doesn't have clear guidance on boosters. Out of his remarks today Terry. And so Mara as wouldn't who. Why did the president wait until now to announce his vaccine requirement for all federal workers what what was he concerned about in bring this hammer down. Well I think they thought it should be a slow roll kind of progressive stats first let people. State they've already been vaccinated sort of applied. Organizations that were encouraging. Vaccines but your slowly seeing though the White House the federal government take stronger and stronger measures stricter and stricter measures more sticks fewer carrots. I think that the president I'm feels lake and at the White House. Feels like they need to be. Calling on they are enforcement's. Mechanisms are they have at their disposal because. Because hospitals are hurting because so many states are grappling with hospitals that are full and and and hospitals that are rationing care. They're feeling like they are overwhelmed again and the government house to be responsive to that. But it does not just a policy pirate there's a political parts of this Terry we know that the president. Approval ratings on his handling of coal they have nearly fallen this summer by some pullbacks on our own polls. Fallen as much as ten points over the last few months of the president feels like both politically ample policy perspective he passage you something to show. That he is working to try to get this pandemic. Under control in a way that. And Americans thought it was even be and we knew exactly those for the July comments the president made Britain great seemed to say that. There were rounded the corner here and he want the country to feel like that again. Yeah meeting the needs of politically but we do have to get on top of that Mary Alice parks thanks. And as we wait to hear from the president on his new six part strategy to fight the delta variant. Emergency medical physician doctor Darian satin. Offer a little bit more on what we expect to hear from the president doctor Sutton what is it that you're looking to hear. From the president's state during a speech. I personally clear and concise messaging regarding what our next steps during this pandemic especially in the surge in the setting of the delta variant. I'm expecting that he's going to share information about the mandate and just to be cleared up mandating about vaccines as not mandating to get vaccinated it's mandating to make a decision because if you choose not to get vaccinated you were any higher risk of contracting code nineteen. And transmitting it to the people around you so it's clear that it and it's obvious that your your access to the community public spaces workplaces. Can't be the same if you were not vaccinated because you pose a higher risk the community. The US is heading into the fall with four times more patients in hospitals and a year ago. And just a few months ago as Mary Alice mention president Biden was celebrating independence from cove it on July 4. Things at that time seem like they were getting better so. It was a premature celebration in how does America get back to a place where where moving toward normalcy again. I think Kobe is proving to be exceptional especially with a variant especially the delta bank that we are now combating as we have seen in other countries variants are created by increases in transmission of the delta brand first emerged in India where there is a massive amount of cases and transmission and unfortunately we're going to continue to see that code of nineteen that is inevitable. I think early in the summer when the Berrian was low and its percentage of the amount of cases that we were seeing we had a really good outlook but unfortunately our science changes and Kobe changes so. When Kobe exceptional our mitigation efforts need to be exceptional in terms are fascinating all of those who are eligible. Masking those who were in high risk environments and making sure that we protect everyone who can't get vaccinated for one reason or another. And as kids head back to school children now account for one in four of all new Covert cases. Los Angeles is even considering becoming the first major school district in the country to mandate vaccines for children twelve and older what do you make about. I think it's really important to acknowledge the fact that children are the most vulnerable right now I've been watching these cases rise and had been treating patients and out of the emergency room hot it's fortunate we're fortunate enough to see that all though the number of cases of children is increasing the percentage of those were hospitalized staying the same. So the delta variant is not proving to be more harmful but it is showing that those were unvaccinated or vulnerable and unfortunately -- children under the age of twelve. Are you most vulnerable at this point and I think in terms of backs needing those are over the age of twelve we can see clearly that coated nineteen provides incredible amounts of brits not just an infection but the associations with complications to name a few such as Meyer her dad is Terry card that is blood clots in the lungs such as pulmonary embolism. Strokes and heart attacks. All of these complications are substantially higher recovered nineteen and when you compare them to be rare risk the vaccine it seems clear the benefit is obvious that we need to make sure that all of those were eligible. Need to give backs needed all right and there are a lot of concerns about a surge from Labor Day weekend when you think we'll see the impact from their that weekend if there is one. We usually history can help us understand this usually after holiday weekends when you have a lot of people congregating and especially without mask and unvaccinated. You can see changes in the rates of cases hospitalizations and deaths two to three to four weeks after. I am hopeful given the fact that we have vaccines in the game that we won't see those associated increases and hospitalizations and deaths but I do expect it will see an increase in cases. We're also learning now that president Biden also plans to require all businesses. With more than 100 employees to require vaccinations or weekly Kobe testing. At a covers roughly two thirds of the US workforce what kind of effect could that have. I think it's going to provide a monumental effect in terms of protection to those who are vulnerable when we think about the vaccine it is decreasing the risk of contracting code of nineteen. And it's substantially decrease in terrorism Patton symptomatic of a nineteen and it more than 25 times decrease your risk of being hospitalized. And what everyone needs understand is that if you get vaccinated you can help decrease the risk even even even better than what we've seen before and so I can. I can accept the fact that many people may still want to deliberate but we have to make sure that everyone understands that if you choose not get vaccinated you yourself are carrying that higher risk. And you can't be set when someone doesn't wanna sit next to an a workplace or the next two and a restaurant when your unvaccinated so. I'm whole focal let me people will come around to understanding a benefit of these vaccines. All right doctor Jerry in satin always great to have you thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.